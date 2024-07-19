Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $93.81 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $90.32 and a 1 year high of $237.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

