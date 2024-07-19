Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $290.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.44.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $177.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

