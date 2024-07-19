Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,323,741 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,443,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,323,741 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.9% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $670,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

