América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36), Yahoo Finance reports. América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion.
América Móvil Stock Down 3.2 %
América Móvil stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $21.61.
América Móvil Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.2608 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on América Móvil
About América Móvil
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than América Móvil
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Oracle Pulls Back After Musk Deal Falls Through, Time to Buy?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Semiconductor Giant Posts Big Earnings Beat, but Shares Stay Flat
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to Execute the Wheel Strategy to Generate Options Income
Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.