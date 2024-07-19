América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36), Yahoo Finance reports. América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Down 3.2 %

América Móvil stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.2608 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on América Móvil

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.