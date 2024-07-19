American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $20.13 million, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company's stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

