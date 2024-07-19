Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AMPE opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $102,600.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
