Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AFIF stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.
Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
