Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (BATS:AFIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AFIF stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (AFIF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, diversified global portfolio of fixed income instruments. AFIF was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Anfield.

