AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.42)-($0.38) EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to -0.420–0.380 EPS.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 6.1 %

ANGO stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $278.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.66. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

