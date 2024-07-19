AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of AptarGroup worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $146.28 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.31 and a 12 month high of $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

