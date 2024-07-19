Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,999,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,551,000 after purchasing an additional 63,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,315,000 after purchasing an additional 517,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,991,000 after purchasing an additional 569,824 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,316,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 121,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,120,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.29. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.35 and a 1-year high of $125.56. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

