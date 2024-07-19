Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Up to $32.73

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.73, but opened at $33.49. Arvinas shares last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 206,709 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Arvinas Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 137.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 25.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.6% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 17.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

