ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Raises Dividend to $1.87 Per Share

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.8732 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34.

ASML has raised its dividend by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years. ASML has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ASML to earn $31.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $924.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,006.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $935.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

