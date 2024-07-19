Audius (AUDIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $172.08 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $172.08 million and $7.68 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,270,611,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,041,584 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

