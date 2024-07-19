Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 5,207 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,064,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,630,000 after buying an additional 986,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,334,000 after buying an additional 619,287 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,865,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $49.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

