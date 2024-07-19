Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,258 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 276,992 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 56,211 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 44,090 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

