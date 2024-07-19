Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE WMB opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.