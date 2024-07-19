Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,448,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $481,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,816,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,985.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 846,884 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,710,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $170,233,000 after acquiring an additional 613,847 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 4.1 %

WBA stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.