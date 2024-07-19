Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,366 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $771.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

