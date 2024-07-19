Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 355 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $129.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $179.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

