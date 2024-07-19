Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 847 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.7% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

KJAN opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

