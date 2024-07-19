Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

