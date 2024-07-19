Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $96,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.64.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

