Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 384.3% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,201,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $331.35 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $278.63 and a 12-month high of $364.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.10 and a 200-day moving average of $312.34.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

