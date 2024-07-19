Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,533,000 after purchasing an additional 380,409 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after buying an additional 1,457,925 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after buying an additional 1,455,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $90,386,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,298,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of ROKU opened at $62.77 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,281 shares of company stock worth $1,567,805. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

