Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,527 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $19,790,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $15,957,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $6,008,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

