Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,016,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 67,714 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 279,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after buying an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 184,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ USXF opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $48.53.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.