Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,865.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.51.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

