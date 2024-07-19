Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 477.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gray Foundation lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 522,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,993,000 after acquiring an additional 435,070 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 276,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,310,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 376.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,377,000 after purchasing an additional 241,854 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 510.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 227,116 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $93.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $98.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average is $85.68.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.