Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXQ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 49,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXQ opened at $42.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

