Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 418 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3,497.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 86.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 55,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of KOF opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.69.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

