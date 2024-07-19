Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 150.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $256.17 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

