Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,025 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.26.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

