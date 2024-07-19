Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,914,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,625,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,220,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 969,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,426,000 after buying an additional 154,867 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

