Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,282 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CEF opened at $22.93 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

