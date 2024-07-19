Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 84,066 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

