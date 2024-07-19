AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $99.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. AZZ traded as high as $88.11 and last traded at $87.64, with a volume of 14111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.75.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,511 shares of company stock valued at $52,794. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in AZZ by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 63.55%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

