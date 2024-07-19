B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILYP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
B. Riley Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ RILYP opened at $19.58 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57.
About B. Riley Financial
