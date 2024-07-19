B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading Up 5.2%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 100,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,255,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on RILY

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 9.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -39.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.