Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.92.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

