Bank of America’s (BAC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,489.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

