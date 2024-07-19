Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 618.50 ($8.02) and last traded at GBX 622 ($8.07). 78,246,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,733% from the average session volume of 2,762,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 674 ($8.74).

Get Beazley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.64) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 910 ($11.80) to GBX 920 ($11.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.64) to GBX 1,000 ($12.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 770 ($9.99) to GBX 870 ($11.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 929 ($12.05).

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beazley

Beazley Price Performance

About Beazley

The firm has a market cap of £4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 676.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 634.73.

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.