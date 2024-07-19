BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,500 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,400 ($57.06) to GBX 4,500 ($58.36) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.01) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.23) to GBX 2,000 ($25.94) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,652.50 ($34.40).

BHP Group Trading Down 2.0 %

BHP Group Company Profile

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,131 ($27.64) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,124 ($27.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,707.50 ($35.11). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,287.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,325.23. The company has a market capitalization of £108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,874.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

