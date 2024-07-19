BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,650 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.23) to GBX 2,000 ($25.94) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.01) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,652.50 ($34.40).
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
