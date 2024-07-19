BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,650 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.23) to GBX 2,000 ($25.94) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.01) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,652.50 ($34.40).

View Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP opened at GBX 2,131 ($27.64) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,287.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,325.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The stock has a market cap of £108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,874.56, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,124 ($27.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,707.50 ($35.11).

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.