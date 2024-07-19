BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCTU. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,222,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $44.82 and a 1-year high of $61.70.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.