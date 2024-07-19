Block (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.33.

Block Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of SQ stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222 over the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Block by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Block by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

