BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading Up 6.4%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.68. 636,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,612,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.
BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.4 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.
Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
