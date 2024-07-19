BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,305 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of Kura Oncology worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after buying an additional 642,245 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $6,695,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after buying an additional 275,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,001,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 197,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,353,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,466,000 after acquiring an additional 130,710 shares in the last quarter.

KURA opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Kura Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

