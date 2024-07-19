BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

