Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on August 14th

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Brown & Brown has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.38. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRO

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.