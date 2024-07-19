Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.70.

NYSE:BRO opened at $93.23 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

